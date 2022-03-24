Lindsay (LNN) Inks Deal With Blyncsy to Enhance Road Safety

Lindsay Corporation LNN teams up with Blyncsy to enhance connected roadway insights driven by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. The company also announced a minority investment in Blyncsy, an emerging leader in the utilization of AI and machine learning for connected roadways.



The collaboration will combine Blyncsy's Payver technology into Lindsay's RoadConnect remote roadside asset management platform. This will facilitate the companies’ mutual goal of delivering technology solutions for government agencies and their contractors to enable smarter, safer and more efficient roadways.



RoadConnect provides a single-source solution to Departments of Transportation (DOTs) for virtually monitoring and maintaining an infinite number of roadside assets, including guardrails, crash cushions and utility poles. This helps DOTs improve response times up to 90% after a roadside asset has been impacted and lower employee exposure risk by up to 70%

.

Payver performs immediate detection and image recognition by utilizing AI and multiple image sources to provide remote visibility into road conditions. The latest partnership will strengthen Lindsay’s RoadConnect platform by adding a visual confirmation of an impacted roadside asset.

Lindsay’s demand for transportation safety products continues to gain traction on the back of population growth and the need for improved road safety. Demand for these products is also highly dependent on government spending for road construction. The signing of the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is a significant tailwind for the company’s infrastructure business. This regulation introduced $110 billion in incremental federal funding to repair roads, bridges and support other transformational projects, which will further translate into higher demand for LNN’s transportation safety products.



Infrastructure business is gaining from strong momentum in Road Zipper System. Lindsay’s Road Zipper System is a highly-differentiated product that positively delivers significant advantages by addressing key infrastructure needs like reducing congestion, lowering carbon emission, improving commuter travel time and increasing driver safety. Road Zipper System is gaining popularity globally, given its faster implementation and lower cost compared to constructing new lanes.



Focus on bringing technologically advanced products to the market will fuel Lindsay’s top line. In April 2020, the company completed the buyout of Net Irrigate, LLC, which will expand the number of irrigated acres managed under the company’s FieldNET platform. This acquisition strengthened Lindsay’s market position in remote monitoring capabilities. The company is witnessing strong growth in technology penetration, which will drive performance in the days ahead. The company anticipated new product revenues as a percentage of total revenues to go up from 2% in fiscal 2017 to 15% in 2023.

Price Performance

Lindsay’s shares have declined 4.9% in the past year compared with the industry’s rally of 14%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Lindsay currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the Industrial Products sector include Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. AIT, AGCO Corporation AGCO and Silgan Holdings Inc. SLGN, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Applied Industrial Technologies reported adjusted EPS of $1.46 in second-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Dec 31, 2021), up 49% year on year and beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09. AIT has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 27.9%, on average.



Applied Industrial Technologies has an expected earnings growth rate of 24.8% for fiscal 2022. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal-year earnings has moved up 9.4% in the past 60 days. AIT’s shares have appreciated 13.9% in the past six months.



AGCO Corp's fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted EPS increased 100% year over year to $3.08, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.72. AGCO has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 56.6%, on average. In the past six months, the company’s shares have gained 11.8%.



AGCO Corp has an estimated earnings growth rate of around 12.4% for 2022. In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has been revised upward by 10.5%.



Silgan Holdings’ fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted EPS increased 32% year over year to a record 79 cents, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 73 cents. SLGN has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 3.8%, on average.



Silgan has a projected earnings growth rate of 13.5% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings has moved north by 3% in the past 60 days. SLGN has moved up 19.2% in the past six months.

