Lindsay (LNN) Gains From Solid Demand Despite Higher Costs

Lindsay Corporation LNN is benefiting from solid demand, a strong balance sheet and a focus on introducing technologically advanced products amid headwinds from rising interest rates and a rapid increase in input costs.



Shares of the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 6.4% in the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 4.9%.



Lindsay has been witnessing robust demand for irrigation equipment in North America, driven by strong agricultural commodity prices and robust business growth. This momentum, along with increased concerns around food security as a result of the pandemic and Russia-Ukraine conflict, is driving growth in the company’s international markets.



Lindsay is benefiting from a combination of increased selling prices and higher unit sales volumes in most international irrigation markets, including Australia, New Zealand, Western Europe and Brazil. The company is focused on expanding efficient irrigation in the country, backed by year-over-year higher government financing incentives for irrigation investments.



The company’s Infrastructure segment is benefiting from higher sales of road safety products and Road Zipper System project sales. The segment is poised to grow on strong momentum in Road Zipper System, going forward.



The USDA (U.S. Department of Agriculture) projects net farm income at $136.9 billion for 2023, suggesting a 15.9% decline from that reported in 2022. The decline is mainly due to elevated production expenses and lower direct government payments. Nevertheless, despite this decline, net farm income in 2023 will be 26.6% above the 20-year average (2002-2021) of $108.1 billion in inflation-adjusted dollars.



The need to replace aging equipment will sustain demand for Lindsay Corporation. Also demand for its equipment will continue to be supported by increased global demand for food, both from population growth and an increasing proportion of the population aspiring for better living standards. Drought and water scarcity issues in the United States and other parts of the world support the need for efficient irrigation.



Lindsay also has a strong balance sheet, which will help it navigate the current global economic uncertainty. As of Nov 30, 2022, the company had available liquidity of $160.6 million, with $110.6 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, and $50 million available under the revolving credit facility. Lindsay’s capital allocation plan is to continue investing in organic growth and make synergistic acquisitions, while enhancing returns to stockholders. Capital expenditure for fiscal 2023 is expected between $20 million and $25 million, including equipment replacement, productivity improvements and commercial growth investments.



However, the company has been witnessing a rapid increase in input costs, particularly of steel and zinc used in the production of its products. Constraints on the availability of raw materials, labor and trucking resources have led to higher lead times for deliveries.

LNN continues to introduce appropriate sales price adjustments to combat cost inflation. However, competitive market pressures may affect its ability to pass price adjustments to its customers. These factors will impact margins in the short term.

