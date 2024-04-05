Lindsay (LNN) Earnings Top Estimates in Q2, Revenues Dip Y/Y

Lindsay Corporation LNN delivered earnings per share of $1.64 in second-quarter fiscal 2024 (ended as of Feb 29, 2024), beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.52. The bottom line rose 1% year over year.



Lindsay generated revenues of $152 million, down 8.8% from the $166 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $171 million.



The company’s backlog as of Feb 29, 2024, was $94 million compared with $95 million as of Feb 28, 2023. Our model predicted the backlog to be $94 million for the quarter.

Operational Update

The cost of operating revenues fell 8.4% year over year to $103 million. The gross profit was down 9.8% to $49 million from the year-earlier quarter. The gross margin was 32.3% compared with the year-ago quarter’s 32.6%.

Operating expenses were $27 million in the fiscal second quarter, down 0.5% year over year. Operating income was $22 million, down from the prior-year quarter’s $27 million.

Segmental Results

The Irrigation segment’s revenues decreased 10% year over year to $133 million in the fiscal second quarter. We projected revenues of $152 million for the quarter. North America irrigation revenues fell 8.3% from the year-ago quarter to $83 million, primarily on lower sales and average selling prices. International irrigation revenues declined 12.6% year over year to $50 million. The segment’s operating income decreased 21.8% year over year to $25.6 million. Our estimate for the segment’s operating income was $28.8 million.



The Infrastructure segment’s revenues improved 0.2% year over year to $18.5 million. Higher Road Zipper System lease revenues were offset by lower Road Zipper System project sales and lower sales of road safety products. Our model predicted the segment’s revenues to be $21 million in the quarter. The segment reported an operating income of $3.5 million compared with $2 million a year ago. The upside was caused by a more favorable margin mix of revenues with higher Road Zipper System lease revenues. We expected an operating income of $3.1 million.

Financial Position

Lindsay had cash and cash equivalents of nearly $133 million at the end of the fiscal second quarter compared with $161 million at the end of fiscal 2023. The company’s long-term debt stood at around $115 million at the end of the fiscal second quarter, flat year over year.

Outlook

The company is optimistic about the potential opportunities in South America end markets, particularly Brazil. But, it anticipates current market conditions to moderate demand for irrigation equipment.



LNN's infrastructure business is beginning to benefit from rising infrastructure spending in the United States, particularly in Road Zipper System leasing and sales of road safety equipment. It also continues to actively manage projects through the Road Zipper System project sales funnel. However, project implementation timing remains difficult to estimate.

Price Performance

Lindsay’s shares have declined 10.4% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 5.2%.



Lindsay currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).



