Markets
LNN

Lindsay Expects North America Order Backlog To Support Q2 Revenue Growth - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, Lindsay Corp. (LNN), a manufacturer of irrigation and infrastructure equipment, said that its backlog of irrigation equipment orders in North America supports strong revenue growth for its second quarter.

In addition, the company expects improved activity levels to continue in international irrigation markets.

However, Lindsay also said it is seeing rapid and significant increases in steel and freight costs that will pressure short-term margins until pricing actions are fully implemented.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LNN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular