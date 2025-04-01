LINDSAY Earnings Preview: Recent $LNN Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

LINDSAY ($LNN) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $176,164,957 and earnings of $1.91 per share.

LINDSAY Insider Trading Activity

LINDSAY insiders have traded $LNN stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LNN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RANDY A WOOD (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,649 shares for an estimated $1,037,272 .

. BRIAN L KETCHAM (Senior Vice President and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $497,705 .

. SI PABLO DI sold 111 shares for an estimated $14,753

LINDSAY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of LINDSAY stock to their portfolio, and 86 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

