Lindsay Corporation Reveals Rise In Q1 Profit, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Lindsay Corporation (LNN) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $7.90 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $7.10 million, or $0.65 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.88 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 53.1% to $166.15 million from $108.49 million last year.

Lindsay Corporation earnings at a glance:

