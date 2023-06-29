Lindsay Corporation Reports Retreat In Q3 Bottom Line, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Lindsay Corporation (LNN) reported earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $16.88 million, or $1.53 per share. This compares with $25.07 million, or $2.28 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 23.2% to $164.55 million from $214.26 million last year.

Lindsay Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $16.88 Mln. vs. $25.07 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.53 vs. $2.28 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.15 -Revenue (Q3): $164.55 Mln vs. $214.26 Mln last year.

