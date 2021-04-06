Lindsay Corporation Reports Advance In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - Lindsay Corporation (LNN) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $11.88 million, or $1.08 per share. This compares with $5.52 million, or $0.51 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.86 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.2% to $143.58 million from $113.79 million last year.

Lindsay Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $11.88 Mln. vs. $5.52 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.08 vs. $0.51 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.86 -Revenue (Q2): $143.58 Mln vs. $113.79 Mln last year.

