Lindsay Corporation Q4 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Lindsay Corporation (LNN) released earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $10.81 million, or $0.99 per share. This compares with $12.73 million, or $1.17 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 0.9% to $153.55 million from $154.99 million last year.

Lindsay Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $10.81 Mln. vs. $12.73 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.99 vs. $1.17 last year. -Revenue: $153.55 Mln vs. $154.99 Mln last year.

