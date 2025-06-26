Lindsay Corporation Q3 Profit Drops, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Lindsay Corporation (LNN) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $19.50 million, or $1.78 per share. This compares with $20.38 million, or $1.85 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.40 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 21.7% to $169.46 million from $139.20 million last year.

Lindsay Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

