Lindsay Corporation Q3 Profit Drops

(RTTNews) - Lindsay Corporation (LNN) released earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $15.82 million, or $1.53 per share. This compares with $19.50 million, or $1.78 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.1% to $160.76 million from $169.46 million last year.

Lindsay Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $15.82 Mln. vs. $19.50 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.53 vs. $1.78 last year. -Revenue: $160.76 Mln vs. $169.46 Mln last year.

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