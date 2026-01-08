Lindsay Corporation Q1 Income Declines, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Lindsay Corporation (LNN) released a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $16.5 million, or $1.54 per share. This compares with $17.2 million, or $1.57 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.48 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 6.3% to $155.8 million from $166.3 million last year.

Lindsay Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $16.5 Mln. vs. $17.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.54 vs. $1.57 last year. -Revenue: $155.8 Mln vs. $166.3 Mln last year.

