Lindsay Corporation Q1 adjusted earnings

(RTTNews) - Lindsay Corporation (LNN) released earnings for its first quarter that climbed from last year.

The company's profit came in at $8.35 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $1.21 million, or $0.11 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.50 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.3% to $109.39 million from $111.95 million last year.

Lindsay Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Analysts Estimate: $0.50 -Revenue (Q1): $109.39 Mln vs. $111.95 Mln last year.

