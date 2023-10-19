Lindsay Corporation Profit Rises In Q4, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Lindsay Corporation (LNN) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $19.23 million, or $1.74 per share. This compares with $17.93 million, or $1.62 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 12.1% to $167.13 million from $190.20 million last year.

Lindsay Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $19.23 Mln. vs. $17.93 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.74 vs. $1.62 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.11 -Revenue (Q4): $167.13 Mln vs. $190.20 Mln last year.

