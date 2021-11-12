Lindsay Corporation (LNN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 15, 2021

Lindsay Corporation (LNN) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 15, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LNN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that LNN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $156.73, the dividend yield is .84%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LNN was $156.73, representing a -12.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $179.27 and a 41.13% increase over the 52 week low of $111.05.

LNN is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT). LNN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.87. Zacks Investment Research reports LNN's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 29.7%, compared to an industry average of 33.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the lnn Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LNN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LNN as a top-10 holding:

Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (KROP)

KFA Small Cap Quality Dividend Index ETF (KSCD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KSCD with an increase of 7.6% over the last 100 days. KROP has the highest percent weighting of LNN at 5.12%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.