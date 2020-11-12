Dividends
Lindsay Corporation (LNN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2020

Lindsay Corporation (LNN) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.32 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LNN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that LNN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $118.05, the dividend yield is 1.08%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LNN was $118.05, representing a -4.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $122.98 and a 64.28% increase over the 52 week low of $71.86.

LNN is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). LNN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.56. Zacks Investment Research reports LNN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -11.94%, compared to an industry average of -7.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LNN Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to LNN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have LNN as a top-10 holding:

  • ProShares Trust (SMDV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMDV with an increase of 13.39% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of LNN at 1.51%.

