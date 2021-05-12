Lindsay Corporation (LNN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

Lindsay Corporation (LNN) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.33 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LNN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.13% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $166.43, the dividend yield is .79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LNN was $166.43, representing a -7.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $179.10 and a 105.15% increase over the 52 week low of $81.13.

LNN is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Deere & Company (DE). LNN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.01. Zacks Investment Research reports LNN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -3.65%, compared to an industry average of 22.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LNN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LNN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LNN as a top-10 holding:

ProShares Trust (SMDV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMDV with an increase of 14.48% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of LNN at 1.51%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.