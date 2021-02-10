Lindsay Corporation (LNN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 11, 2021

Lindsay Corporation (LNN) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.32 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased LNN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that LNN has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of LNN was $158.59, representing a -0.89% decrease from the 52 week high of $160.02 and a 120.69% increase over the 52 week low of $71.86.

LNN is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO). LNN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.44. Zacks Investment Research reports LNN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -5.62%, compared to an industry average of 14.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the LNN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to LNN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have LNN as a top-10 holding:

ProShares Trust (SMDV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMDV with an increase of 27.23% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of LNN at 1.51%.

