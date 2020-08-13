Lindsay Corporation (LNN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2020

Lindsay Corporation (LNN) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.32 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased LNN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.23% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $107.75, the dividend yield is 1.19%.

The previous trading day's last sale of LNN was $107.75, representing a -3.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $111.76 and a 49.94% increase over the 52 week low of $71.86.

LNN is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) and ASML Holding N.V. (ASML). LNN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.35. Zacks Investment Research reports LNN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 124.14%, compared to an industry average of -26.1%.

