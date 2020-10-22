Lindsay Corporation Bottom Line Rises In Q4

(RTTNews) - Lindsay Corporation (LNN) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $14.67 million, or $1.35 per share. This compares with $1.50 million, or $0.14 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.99 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 26.0% to $128.40 million from $101.89 million last year.

Lindsay Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $14.67 Mln. vs. $1.50 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.35 vs. $0.14 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.99 -Revenue (Q4): $128.40 Mln vs. $101.89 Mln last year.

