Lindsay Corporation Announces Retreat In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Lindsay Corporation (LNN) announced a profit for first quarter that fell from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $7.10 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $8.35 million, or $0.77 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.8% to $108.49 million from $109.39 million last year.

Lindsay Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $7.10 Mln. vs. $8.35 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.65 vs. $0.77 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.75 -Revenue (Q1): $108.49 Mln vs. $109.39 Mln last year.

