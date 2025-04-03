Lindsay Corporation Announces Climb In Q2 Bottom Line, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Lindsay Corporation (LNN) reported a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $26.6 million, or $2.44 per share. This compares with $18.1 million, or $1.64 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.89 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 23.5% to $187.1 million from $151.5 million last year.

Lindsay Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

Looking ahead, Randy Wood, CEO of Lindsay, said: “We anticipate the impact of the proposed tariffs to result in a marginal increase to our cost of goods, which we would expect to pass through to the market through increased pricing of our products. We are also evaluating the potential impact of additional tariffs or retaliatory actions.”

