Lindsay Corporation Announces Advance In Q4 Income, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Lindsay Corporation (LNN) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $17.93 million, or $1.62 per share. This compares with $5.8 million, or $0.53 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 23.8% to $190.2 million from $153.65 million last year.

Lindsay Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $17.93 Mln. vs. $5.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.62 vs. $0.53 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.43 -Revenue (Q4): $190.2 Mln vs. $153.65 Mln last year.

