News & Insights

Stocks

Lindsay Australia Sees Change in Substantial Shareholding

November 28, 2024 — 08:38 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lindsay Australia Limited (AU:LAU) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Lindsay Australia Limited has announced a change in substantial holding as the Mizikovsky Group of Companies has adjusted its interest in the company. The group’s total interest has decreased by 426,627 shares, bringing their new balance to 15,721,407 shares. This shift in holdings could impact market perceptions and investor decisions regarding Lindsay Australia.

For further insights into AU:LAU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.