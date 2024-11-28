Lindsay Australia Sees Change in Substantial Shareholding

Lindsay Australia Limited (AU:LAU) has released an update.

Lindsay Australia Limited has announced a change in substantial holding as the Mizikovsky Group of Companies has adjusted its interest in the company. The group’s total interest has decreased by 426,627 shares, bringing their new balance to 15,721,407 shares. This shift in holdings could impact market perceptions and investor decisions regarding Lindsay Australia.

