Lindsay Australia Reports Strong Revenue Growth Amid Challenges

November 07, 2024 — 07:43 pm EST

Lindsay Australia Limited (AU:LAU) has released an update.

Lindsay Australia Limited reported a robust financial performance for the past year, with revenue increasing by 18.9% to $804.4 million, despite a 17% decrease in profit after tax due to higher interest and depreciation costs. The company’s Transport division saw significant growth, contributing to increased sales, while the Rural division faced challenges but showed signs of recovery in the latter part of the year. The Board declared a fully franked dividend, maintaining last year’s level, underscoring Lindsay’s solid market position.

