Markets
LNN

Lindsay Appoints Randy Wood As President And CEO, Succeeding Tim Hassinger - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Lindsay Corp. (LNN), a manufacturer and distributor of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology, said Tuesday that Tim Hassinger is retiring from his position as President and Chief Executive Officer as well as a member of the board of directors, effective December 31, 2020.

The company's board of directors, pursuant to its succession plan, has appointed Randy Wood to succeed Hassinger as President and Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the board of directors, effective January 1, 2021. Wood currently serves as the company's chief operating officer.

Hassinger joined Lindsay in October 2017 as President and CEO. During his leadership, the company achieved significant cost savings, process enhancements, and overall improvement in operating margin through the Foundation for Growth initiative.

Since joining Lindsay in 2008, Wood, 48, has served in a variety of leadership roles of increasing responsibility.

Wood currently serves as COO, a position in which he is responsible for the company's financial results and overall operations. Prior to this, he previously held key positions leading the company's irrigation business.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LNN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular