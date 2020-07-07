Lindsay Announces Acquisition Of Net Irrigate - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Lindsay Corp. (LNN) announced the acquisition of Net Irrigate, LLC, an agriculture Internet of Things technology company that provides remote monitoring solutions for irrigation customers. Net Irrigate will join Lindsay's FieldNET brand of remote irrigation monitoring and control solutions.

Net Irrigate builds customized remote monitoring devices and reporting software for large farms and government agencies associated with ground and surface water conservation. It has deployed more than 10,000 monitoring devices, including its CircleScout remote irrigation management hardware and software solution, across 2,000+ agricultural enterprises.

