Lindian Resources Secures Lucrative Bauxite Lease in Guinea

November 10, 2024 — 07:17 pm EST

Lindian Resources Limited (AU:LIN) has released an update.

Lindian Resources Limited has secured a 10-year lease and royalty agreement for its Woula bauxite project in Guinea, with expectations of advancing to production within a year. The company will receive royalties of up to US$2 per tonne of bauxite produced, providing a new revenue stream without requiring capital investment. This move also strengthens Lindian’s development prospects for its other bauxite assets in Guinea, while ongoing financing discussions for its rare earths asset in Malawi show promising progress.

