News & Insights

Stocks

Lindian Resources Schedules Annual General Meeting

October 29, 2024 — 12:39 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lindian Resources Limited (AU:LIN) has released an update.

Lindian Resources Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for 26 November 2024 in Perth, offering shareholders the option to participate electronically or request hard copies of the meeting documents. Shareholders are encouraged to submit proxy forms ahead of the meeting to facilitate decision-making. This meeting presents an opportunity for investors to engage with the company’s leadership and gain insights into future strategies.

For further insights into AU:LIN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.