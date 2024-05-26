Lindian Resources Plans New Securities Issuance

Lindian Resources Limited (AU:LIN) has released an update.

Lindian Resources Limited has announced a new securities issue, proposing the issuance of 8 million performance rights, with the expected issue date set for June 3, 2024. The announcement comes as part of a placement or similar type of issue, with further details pending ASX’s agreement to quote the securities.

