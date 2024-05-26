News & Insights

Stocks

Lindian Resources Plans New Securities Issuance

May 26, 2024 — 08:18 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lindian Resources Limited (AU:LIN) has released an update.

Lindian Resources Limited has announced a new securities issue, proposing the issuance of 8 million performance rights, with the expected issue date set for June 3, 2024. The announcement comes as part of a placement or similar type of issue, with further details pending ASX’s agreement to quote the securities.

For further insights into AU:LIN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.