Lindian Resources Issues New Performance Rights

Lindian Resources Limited has announced the issuance of 500,000 new performance rights, set to expire on May 24, 2025, as detailed in their Appendix 3G filing on May 27, 2024. The securities are unquoted and are indicative of the company’s strategies to incentivize performance aligned with shareholder interests.

