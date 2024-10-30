Lindian Resources to Host Investor Webinar Amid Expansion Plans

Lindian Resources Limited (AU:LIN) has released an update.

Lindian Resources Limited is set to host an investor webinar, offering insights into their current projects and global developments in the rare earth sector. The company is focused on advancing its Kangankunde Rare Earths Project in Malawi, known for its high-grade deposits and low-cost structure, as it seeks to become a key player in the critical minerals market. Lindian also holds significant bauxite assets in Guinea and Tanzania, further underpinning its growth potential.

