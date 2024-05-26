News & Insights

Lindian Resources Cancels 13M Performance Rights

May 26, 2024 — 07:47 pm EDT

Lindian Resources Limited (AU:LIN) has released an update.

Lindian Resources Limited has announced the cancellation of 13 million performance rights following an agreement with the holder, effective as of May 24, 2024. This significant change in securities is part of the company’s latest financial developments, which could be of interest to investors and market watchers.

