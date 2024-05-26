News & Insights

Lindian Resources Appoints New CEO for Project Advancement

Lindian Resources Limited (AU:LIN) has released an update.

Lindian Resources Limited has announced the appointment of experienced executive Alwyn Vorster as their new CEO, effective June 1, 2024. Vorster, with a notable track record in leading mining projects from inception to development, will spearhead the company’s transition from exploration to the construction and development phase, focusing on the Kangankunde Rare Earths Project in Malawi. His appointment follows the resignation of former CEO Alistair Stephens, who successfully completed the exploration phase of the project.

