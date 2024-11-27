News & Insights

Stocks

Lindian Resources Announces Director Departure and Share Interests

November 27, 2024 — 04:00 am EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Lindian Resources Limited (AU:LIN) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Lindian Resources Limited has announced the departure of Asimwe Kabunga from its board of directors, effective November 2024. Kabunga held significant interests in the company, including over 125 million fully paid ordinary shares and various unlisted options and performance rights. This change may influence investor sentiment as the company navigates its future without Kabunga’s involvement.

For further insights into AU:LIN stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.