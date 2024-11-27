Lindian Resources Announces Director Departure and Share Interests

Lindian Resources Limited (AU:LIN) has released an update.

Lindian Resources Limited has announced the departure of Asimwe Kabunga from its board of directors, effective November 2024. Kabunga held significant interests in the company, including over 125 million fully paid ordinary shares and various unlisted options and performance rights. This change may influence investor sentiment as the company navigates its future without Kabunga’s involvement.

