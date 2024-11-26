Lindian Resources Announces AGM Results Amid Investor Dissent

Lindian Resources Limited (AU:LIN) has released an update.
Lindian Resources Limited’s 2024 Annual General Meeting saw significant developments, with the adoption of the Remuneration Report marking a ‘first strike’ due to high opposition. The resolution for the re-election of Director Asimwe Kabunga was withdrawn, while the cancellation of forfeited shares was approved. However, the proposal for the 7.1A mandate was not carried, reflecting mixed investor sentiment.
