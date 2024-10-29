News & Insights

Lindian Resources Advances Rare Earths Project with Strong Results

October 29, 2024 — 09:07 pm EDT

Lindian Resources Limited (AU:LIN) has released an update.

Lindian Resources Limited has reported promising progress in its Kangankunde Rare Earths Project in Malawi, with a feasibility study confirming strong economic potential and low-risk technical specifications. The company is actively engaging with potential investors and funding partners, while finalizing design and construction plans for Stage 1. Additionally, Lindian is advancing discussions on its bauxite assets in Guinea, all while maintaining a robust cash position of $9.7 million.

