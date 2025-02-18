Linde's Q4 Earnings Top on Promising Americas Business Unit

Linde plc’s LIN shares have gained 1.5% since reporting strong fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 6.

Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.

The leading industrial gas producer’s adjusted earnings were $3.97 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.93. The bottom line improved from the year-ago quarter’s profit of $3.59.

Total quarterly revenues of $8.28 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.36 billion and declined from the year-ago quarter’s $8.30 billion.

Strong quarterly earnings were primarily driven by higher pricing and volumes from the Americas segment.

LIN’s Americas Segment

The Americas business unit represents LIN’s operational activities associated with industrial gases in 20 countries, comprising the United States, Canada, Mexico and Brazil. In the December quarter, the business segment generated 46.4% of the total operating profit.

Linde’s fourth-quarter operating profit in the Americas segment was up almost 7% year over year to $1.15 billion. Revenues from the segment came at $3.6 billion, increasing a mere 0.7%.

Overall, an uptick in pricing and volumes aided the segment. To view our detailed earnings blog: LIN's Q4 Earnings Beat on Higher Americas Pricing, Revenues Miss. Currently, Linde carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Players at a Glance

Ecolab Inc.ECL, Element Solutions Inc. ESI and Perimeter Solutions, SA PRM are three companies belonging to the basic material sector. Ecolab beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for the fourth quarter. Element Solutions and Perimeter Solutions are yet to report earnings.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ecolab Inc. (ECL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Element Solutions Inc. (ESI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Linde PLC (LIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Perimeter Solutions, SA (PRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.