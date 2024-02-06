Linde's (LIN) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates on Higher Prices

Linde plc LIN reported fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $3.59 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.50. The bottom line improved from the year-ago quarter figure of $3.16.

Total quarterly revenues of $8.3 billion beat the consensus estimate of $8.1 billion and increased from the year-ago quarter’s $7.9 billion.

Strong quarterly earnings were driven by higher pricing and volumes from the Americas segment.

Segmental Highlights

The operating profit of Linde’s Americas segment was up almost 14% year over year to $1.08 billion and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07 billion. An uptick in pricing and volumes aided the segment.

Linde’s profit in the EMEA segment soared 21% year over year to $615 million and beat the consensus mark of $613 million on the back of increased pricing.

Profit in the APAC segment increased almost 9% year over year to $452 million and topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $437 million. Handsome prices and stable volumes in the energy and chemicals markets aided the business unit.

Operating profit in the Engineering segment decreased to $119 million from the prior year’s $157 million but beat the consensus estimate of $93 million.

Backlogs

At the end of the fourth quarter, the company’s high-quality backlog was $8.5 billion, comprising a sale-of-gas backlog of $4.9 billion.

Capital Investment & Balance Sheet

Linde reported capital expenditure of $1.2 billion for the December quarter. The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $4.7 billion. Its long-term debt was $13.4 billion.

Guidance

For the March-end quarter, Linde projects adjusted earnings per share between $3.58 and $3.68. For 2024, it estimates adjusted earnings per share of $15.25-$15.65.

