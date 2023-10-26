Linde's (LIN) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates on Higher Prices

Linde plc LIN reported third-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $3.63 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.57. The bottom line improved from the year-ago quarter’s profit of $3.10.

Total quarterly revenues of $8.2 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.7 billion and declined from the year-ago quarter’s $8.8 million.

Strong quarterly earnings were driven by higher pricing from the Americas segment.

Linde PLC Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Linde PLC price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Linde PLC Quote

Segmental Highlights

The operating profit of Linde in the Americas segment was up 10.3% year over year to $1.07 billion but missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.1 billion. An uptick in pricing aided the segment, offset partially by lower volumes.

Linde’s profit in the EMEA segment surged 36.3% year over year to $634 million and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $590 million due to increased pricing.

Profit in the APAC segment increased 7% year over year to $459 million but missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $480. Handsome prices and stable volumes aided the business unit.

Operating profit in the Engineering segment decreased to $116 million from the prior year’s $150 million but beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $104 million.

Backlogs

At the end of the third quarter, the company’s high-quality backlog was $8.1 billion, comprising a sale-of-gas backlog of $4.5 billion.

Capital Investment & Balance Sheet

Linde reported capital expenditure of $948 million for the September quarter. The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $3.9 billion. Linde’s long-term debt was $13.2 billion.

Guidance

For the December-end quarter, Linde projects adjusted earnings per share between $3.38 and $3.48. For 2023, it estimates adjusted earnings per share of $14-$14.10.

The company expects capital expenditure of $3.5-$4 billion for the year.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, Linde carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Better-ranked players in the basic material space include Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. AMR, The Andersons, Inc. ANDE and International Paper IP. While The Andersons sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Alpha Metallurgical and International Paper carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Alpha Metallurgical is a well-known supplier of metallurgical products for the steel industry in the United States. For 2024, the stock has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions over the past 30 days.

The Andersons is primarily involved in conducting business activities within the commodity merchandising, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors. For 2023, the stock has witnessed upward earnings estimate revisions.

Recovery in demand across its portfolio has been aiding International Paper. The company has also been focused on controlling its costs.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

International Paper Company (IP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Linde PLC (LIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.