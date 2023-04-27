Linde's (LIN) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates on Higher Prices

Linde plc LIN reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $3.42 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.12. The bottom line improved from the year-ago quarter’s profit of $2.93.

Total quarterly revenues of $8,193 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8,039 million. The top line, however, declined from the year-ago quarter’s $8,211 million.

Strong quarterly earnings were driven by increased prices and volumes across beverage and manufacturing, and food end markets.

Segmental Highlights

The operating profit of Linde in the Americas segment was up 13.4% year over year to $1,025 million on increased pricing and volumes, aided by beverage and manufacturing and food end markets.

Linde’s profit in the EMEA segment increased 20.7% year over year to $607 million due to an uptick in pricing, partially nullified by a decrease in volumes.

Profit in the APAC segment increased 6% year over year to $423 million on an uptick in prices and volumes, primarily in the chemicals, electronics and energy end markets, comprising project start-ups.

Operating profit in the Engineering segment increased to $149 million from the prior year’s $143 million.

Backlogs

At the end of the first quarter, the company’s high-quality backlog was $7.7 billion, comprising a sale-of-gas backlog of $4.2 billion.

Capital Investment & Balance Sheet

Linde reported capital expenditure of $829 million for the March quarter. The company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $4.96 billion. Linde’s long-term debt was $11.7 billion.

Guidance

For the June-end quarter, Linde projects adjusted earnings per share between $3.40 and $3.50. For 2023, it has raised its adjusted diluted earnings per share to $13.45-$13.85.

The company expects capital expenditure of $3.5-$4 billion for the year.

