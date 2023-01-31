Linden Capital Cuts Stake in Revelation Biosciences (REVB)

Fintel reports that Linden Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.72MM shares of Revelation Biosciences, Inc. (REVB). This represents 3.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 20, 2022 they reported 0.80MM shares and 5.80% of the company, a decrease in shares of 10.01% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,689.47% Upside

As of January 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Revelation Biosciences is $5.10. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 1,689.47% from its latest reported closing price of $0.28.

The projected annual revenue for Revelation Biosciences is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is $-0.38.

Fund Sentiment

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Revelation Biosciences. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 15.79%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:REVB is 0.0101%, a decrease of 71.9723%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 69.76% to 418K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

BRUSX - Ultra-Small Company Fund Class N holds 121,263 shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,800 shares, representing an increase of 67.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in REVB by 239.92% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 48,690 shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0 shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Citadel Advisors holds 22,547 shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0 shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Two Sigma Securities holds 21,748 shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company.

Mayflower Financial Advisors holds 21,425 shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Revelation Biosciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Revelation Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the development of immunologic-based therapies for the prevention and treatment of disease. Revelation has several product candidates in development. REVTx-99a, the lead therapeutic candidate, is an intranasal immunomodulator to prevent or treat infections caused by various respiratory viruses such as SARS-CoV-2, including its variants, influenza A and B, parainfluenza, rhinovirus, and RSV. REVTx-99b is being developed for other indications such as: allergic rhinitis and chronic nasal congestion. REVTx-200 is an intranasal immunomodulator adjunct to be used in combination with an intramuscular vaccination for more complete immunity. REVTx-200 is based on the same technology used in REVTx-99. In addition to Revelation’s therapeutic pipeline, Revelation is also developing REVDx-501, a rapid home use diagnostic that can be used to detect any respiratory viral infection, regardless of virus type or strain, without the need for specialized instrumentation.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.