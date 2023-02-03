Linden Capital Cuts Stake in Newbury Street Acquisition (NBST)

Fintel reports that Linden Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.67MM shares of Newbury Street Acquisition Corporation (NBST). This represents 4.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 1.20MM shares and 7.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 43.87% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 81 funds or institutions reporting positions in Newbury Street Acquisition. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.53%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:NBST is 0.1263%, a decrease of 7.3756%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.54% to 11,596K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Magnetar Financial holds 1,109,680 shares representing 6.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 111,680 shares, representing an increase of 89.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBST by 1,241.75% over the last quarter.

Periscope Capital holds 972,771 shares representing 5.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 745,300 shares, representing an increase of 23.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NBST by 42.83% over the last quarter.

Hudson Bay Capital Management holds 712,599 shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Linden Advisors holds 672,966 shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P. holds 559,000 shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company.

