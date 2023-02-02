Linden Capital Cuts Stake in GX Acquisition II (GXII)

Fintel reports that Linden Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.50MM shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II Class A (GXII). This represents 1.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 2, 2022 they reported 1.50MM shares and 5.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 66.67% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 85 funds or institutions reporting positions in GX Acquisition II. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 8.97%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:GXII is 0.1907%, an increase of 6.7053%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.34% to 30,940K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Magnetar Financial holds 1,735,774 shares representing 4.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 241,789 shares, representing an increase of 86.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GXII by 865.04% over the last quarter.

Fir Tree Capital Management holds 1,500,000 shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,499,883 shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Saba Capital Management holds 1,403,785 shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 1,315,392 shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,331,304 shares, representing a decrease of 1.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GXII by 5.53% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

