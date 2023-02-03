Linden Capital Cuts Stake in BYTE Acquisition (BYTS)

Fintel reports that Linden Capital has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.00MM shares of BYTE Acquisition Corp. Class A (BYTS). This represents 3.0% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 2.00MM shares and 6.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 50.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 3.00% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Fund Sentiment

There are 69 funds or institutions reporting positions in BYTE Acquisition. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.43%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:BYTS is 0.1447%, an increase of 0.2126%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.85% to 28,251K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Saba Capital Management holds 2,312,527 shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Magnetar Financial holds 2,076,592 shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 237,371 shares, representing an increase of 88.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BYTS by 1,079.94% over the last quarter.

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings holds 2,025,000 shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 1,753,650 shares representing 4.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Taconic Capital Advisors holds 1,450,000 shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

