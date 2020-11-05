US Markets
Linde ups 2020 guidance, reports Q3 beat on higher volumes, pricing

Bartosz Dabrowski
U.S.-German industrial gas producer Linde raised its expectations for full-year earnings as it reported better-than-expected quarterly results on Thursday, citing increased industrial gas volumes and higher pricing.

The company now expects full-year adjusted earning per share (EPS) to grow by 10% in 2020, compared to its previous guidance of a 4% to 6% growth.

The world's largest industrial gases group reported third-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.15, above the $1.97 expected on average by analysts according to a Refinitiv poll, and above the company guidance of $1.90 to $1.95.

