Markets
LIN

Linde To Repurchase Up To $5.0 Bln Of Shares; Hikes Dividend

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Linde plc (LIN) said that its board has authorized a new share repurchase program for up to US$5.0 billion of its ordinary shares. The new program will replace the existing US$6.0 billion share repurchase program that was authorized on January 22, 2019 but will expire on February 1, 2021.

Under the new program, the company may acquire up to 15% of its currently outstanding about 523 million shares in the period from February 1, 2021 through July 31, 2023.

The company has declared a 10% increase in the company's quarterly dividend to $1.06 per share. The dividend is payable on March 22, 2021 to shareholders of record on March 5, 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LIN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular