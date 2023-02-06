Linde to invest $1.8 bln to supply clean hydrogen to OCI's Texas plant

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Linde LIN.N, LINI.DE, the world's largest industrial gases company, said on Monday it will invest $1.8 billion to supply clean hydrogen to OCI OCI.AS's blue ammonia plant in Texas, U.S.

The U.S.-German company said it will supply OCI with clean hydrogen by sequestering more than 1.7 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions each year, after the expected start-up in 2025.

(Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdansk, editing by Rachel More)

((bartosz.dabrowski@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 7696560;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.