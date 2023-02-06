Commodities
Linde to invest $1.8 bln to supply clean hydrogen to OCI's Texas plant

February 06, 2023 — 06:11 am EST

Written by Bartosz Dabrowski for Reuters ->

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Linde LIN.N, LINI.DE, the world's largest industrial gases company, said on Monday it will invest $1.8 billion to supply clean hydrogen to OCI OCI.AS's blue ammonia plant in Texas, U.S.

The U.S.-German company said it will supply OCI with clean hydrogen by sequestering more than 1.7 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions each year, after the expected start-up in 2025.

