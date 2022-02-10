Linde targets 10-13% earnings growth in 2022 after quarterly beat

Adds further details, CEO quote, share performance

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Linde LIN.N, LINI.DE, the world's largest industrial gas company, is targeting 10%-13% growth in adjusted earnings per share (EPS) in 2022, after reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday.

The U.S.-German company said it would achieve the target thanks to higher pricing, strong volumes and productivity initiatives across all business areas.

Linde, which supplies gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen to factories and hospitals, reported fourth-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.77, above the $2.67 expected on average by analysts according to a Refinitiv poll.

"The Linde team delivered another quarter of record financial results ... while positioning the company for future growth with a contractually secured project backlog of $13 billion," Chief Executive Steve Angel said in statement.

Linde has consistently beaten analysts' quarterly estimates over the past two years, benefitting from pandemic-driven demand for consumer electronics and growing hydrogen investments as countries look to cut back on emissions.

The group's total sales were up 14% at $8.3 billion for the October-December period.

Linde's Frankfurt-listed shares LINI.DE were up 2.1% at 1120 GMT, and were among top performers on Germany's blue-chip index .GDAXI.

(Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdansk Additional reporting by Antonis Pothitos Editing by Edmund Blair and Mark Potter)

