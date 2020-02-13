US Markets

Linde targets 10-13% 2020 EPS growth on volume growth, price hikes

Contributor
Bartosz Dabrowski Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LUKAS BARTH

Linde Plc aims to grow its underlying earnings by 10% to 13% excluding currency effects in 2020, driven by volume growth and price increases across all geographic segments, the world's largest industrial gases group said on Thursday.

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Linde Plc LIN.N aims to grow its underlying earnings by 10% to 13% excluding currency effects in 2020, driven by volume growth and price increases across all geographic segments, the world's largest industrial gases group said on Thursday.

It also reported better-than-expected earnings, with 2019 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $7.34, up 23% year-on-year excluding currency effects and above Refinitiv consensus for $7.29.

(Reporting by Bartosz Dabrowski in Gdansk; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

((bartosz.dabrowski@thomsonreuters.com; +48 587720995;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular